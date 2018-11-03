WAEC presents certificate to Buhari

…it’s a political certificate, says PDP

…I wrote WASC with late Yar’Adua in 1961 – Buhari

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has presented attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, disclosed this on his Twitter handle, @FemAdesina, on Friday.

Adesina wrote, “WAEC presents attestation certificate and confirmation of school cert result to President Buhari. What will the naysayers say next?”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the presentation of attestation certificate and confirmation of school certificate result to President Muhammadu Buhari as a tragicomedy.

Buhari had on Friday received his West Africa Examination Council certificate from Dr Iyi Uwadiae, the Registrar of WAEC.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbodiyan, told journalists in Abuja that, the PDP did not expect the president to, “come this low.”

He said, “it is a tragicomedy. We never expected Mr. President to dramatically come this low because you cannot have a certificate and be calling it an attestation. What are they attesting to? We stand by our position that Mr. President has no school certificate.

“it is simply a political certificate. We have said that the Buhari presidency and his handlers are always fretting at the mention of a certificate. So, they want to mislead Nigerians to say that Mr. President has a school certificate.

“if Mr. President has a certificate, why did he not use it in 2015 election? Why is the certificate suddenly emerging few months to the election? And have you checked the photograph that was attached to the certificate? In 1961, was it the requirement of WAEC to have a passport attached to school certificate?

“Even in our own generation, was a condition in WAEC that you must submit your passport to be attached to your certificate? They should come off it. It’s too low.

“You remember they procured Martin Luther Award presented to our president which later was discovered to be fake? This is a similar award, a procured. We are waiting for the story of its declaration as another procured document.”

However, President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he and the late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua were classmates at both the primary and secondary schools, noting that they both joined the Army after the completion of their West African School Certificate Examination (WASC).

Buhari said that he and the late Gen. Yar’Adua wrote the WASCE in 1961.

The President said this as he defended the presentation of his WAEC certificate to him by the West African Examinations Council on Friday.

WAEC Registrar, Dr. Iyi Uwadiae, made the presentation at the President’s mini conference hall at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday.

Uwadiae, who was accompanied by senior staff of the council, performed the ceremony during a courtesy visit to the State House.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle @MBuhari after the presentation, Buhari tweeted:

“Today I received the attestation and confirmation of my 1961 West African School Certificate (WASC) Examination result from the Registrar of the West African Examinations Council.

“It was also an opportunity for me to thank WAEC for upholding its integrity over the years.

“As a Nigerian military officer, it would have been impossible for me to have attended the Defence Services Staff College in India in 1973, and, after that — in 1979 — the United States Army War College, had I not sat for the WASC examinations, which I did in 1961.

“The late Gen. Shehu Musa Yar’Adua was my classmate. We spent close to nine years in boarding school, at primary and secondary levels.

“And from there, after our WASC, we moved to join the Army, where we had to take a military examination as one of the requirements.”

The President, however, referred to the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) as ‘WASC’ throughout his post. – Punch.