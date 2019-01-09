Ambode arrests soldiers, others for driving against traffic

Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode played the cop on Monday as he arrested some motorists, including a soldier for driving against traffic.

The governor was on his way back from Abuja when he caught the motorists taking ‘one way’ to beat the traffic on the airport road in Ikeja.

He came down hard on the soldier who drove a space bus marked JJJ 290 AC. The soldier, the governor said, should know better as a security personnel.

Ambode, who alighted from his car, reprimanded the soldier for showing bad example.

The governor also upbraided another motorist who drove a saloon car marked LSR 445ER, for breaking traffic law.

Ambode ordered the vehicles impounded and offenders prosecuted.

The governor was returning from Abuja where he attended the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council.