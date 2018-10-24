Ambode pledges to campaign for Buhari, Sanwo-Olu in 2019

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State on Tuesday said he would lead a strong campaign to ensure victory for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress Governorship candidate in the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the 2019 general elections.

Ambode spoke at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport shortly after he accompanied Buhari to perform the inauguration of the new Economic Community of West African States border posts at Seme-Krake in Badagry.

He added that it was important for the APC to retain its leadership positions both at the federal and state levels.

“We are heavily committed to the re-election of Mr President and you can see that his continuous visit to Lagos reiterates the fact that he is actually a lover of Lagos State and I am committed to ensuring his re-election.

“We are going to campaign heavily for him. I am also committed to ensuring that the APC wins the governorship election come 2019. We support the candidacy of Babajide Sanwo-Olu and we will make sure that the APC retains Lagos State and the centre,” Ambode said.

Earlier, Ambode had received President Buhari at the airport before the duo proceeded to Seme, where the President joined his Republic of Benin counterpart, Patrice Talon, to inaugurate the border posts.

With the inauguration, the Seme-Krake joint border is expected to enhance the free movement of persons and goods in the region and foster integration between the peoples of Nigeria and Benin.