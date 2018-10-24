Court indefinitely adjourns hearing on Imo APC guber primary

An FCT High Court in Bwari, on Tuesday, adjourned hearing in the Imo State All Progressives Congress governorship primaries tussle indefinitely.

The presiding judge, Justice Othman Musa, announced the adjournment after reading a petition against his proceedings, signed by one Bisike Chinaka, Deputy Chairman of the party in the state.

He said that the petitioner alleged that he showed bias and favoritism in the proceedings of the matter before it, while accusing the court of granting orders in favour of Senator Hope Uzodimma, who is a party in the matter.

Musa, after reading out the petition, explained that he would not be able to proceed with the matter, while adding that since the Chief Judge of the FCT, Justice Ishaq Bello, was also copied in the petition, he would await his reaction.

The petition, he said, was dated October 22.

It reads: “Following the cancellation of the All Progressives Congress primary election for the party’s candidate for the 2019 Imo State Governorship Election, on 4th October, 2018, Senator Hope Uzodinma filed an action against the APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

” The matter was assigned to his Lordship Othman Musa of Court 13, Bwari Judicial Division .

” On the 5th of October, 2018, his Lordship made an order that the parties should show cause why the said exparte application should not be granted.

“Therefore, Ugwunba Uche Nwosu also initiated an action in relation to the said primary election for APC candidate for the 2019 Imo Governorship Election and matter was assigned to his Lordship Valentine Ashi of Court 23, Apo Judicial Division.

” His Lordship granted an Interim Order of Injunction on 9th October, 2018 against APC and INEC to the effect that they must respectively send and receive Ugwumba Uche Nwosu’s name as the party’s candidate for the election.

“Unfortunately since this order was made, we have noticed that the proceedings before you which we have keenly watched, appeared to be skewed in favour of Hope Uzodinma instead of both parties being treated equally.

” For instance, the court is always referring to the order to show cause granted in favour of Hope Uzodinma, while ignoring the others made in favour of Ugwumba Uche Nwosu as though the latter orders were made by an inferior court.

“We strongly accuse you of bias and unable to discharge the oath of your office as such recuse Yourself forthwith and remit the case file to the Chief Judge”.