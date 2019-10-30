Anambra Alliance cautions FG against foreign medical experts

Against the backdrop of the statement credited to the minister of health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire that his ministry is in touch with foreign embassies to inviting foreign medical experts into the country, Anambra Alliance has advised the FG to desist from such action but focus on addressing the seven pillars of a functional medical system to curb the menace called medical tourism which has hampered the socioeconomic development of the country.

Addressing newsmen in Awka, Anambra state on the prospects and challenges facing the country’s healthcare sector and other related medical issues, the association said the FG should focus on Policy framework development, Structure, Institution, Equipment, Materials, Personnel and regulation to improve the healthcare subsector.

Speaking on behalf of the association, Mr. Chidi Nwafor said the minister’s statement is rather a misplaced strategy while advising that government to direct energies toward improving the medical system to become more effective and efficient.

A review of these 7 pillars as it applies to Nigeria’s heath system reveal how lowly rated and bottom placed Nigeria stands, he declared.

“Our health system suffers policy misdirection and summersault, indiscernible and antagonist structure, poor and hostile medical institutions, inadequate, poorly maintained and sometimes fake medical equipment, unavailability of standard medical materials and issues of fake or expired drugs among many other challenges,” he declared.

Dr. J. C. Uzoigwe while also corroborating Nwafor’s assertion adds that the medical system suffers from 2 diseases – incoherent policies and lack of modern facilities. ” People go on medical tourism because they are not sure whether the medical personnel will exercise expected professional diligence and care and even when they are assured of that, they are afraid that trust and safety may be compromised.”

He also suggested a way forward stating that since healthcare is on the concurrent list; any smart government can explore a public, private partnership, PPP option to address such with improved policy framework/ direction. ” Any smart government can over a period of 8 years build a world class medical village in collaboration with the private sector who are seeking for stability in legal and policy framework. They can then arrange to finance the project and it becomes a win, win for all,” he said.

Other members of the association who spoke were unanimous in their assertions that the Minister’s approach to redressing medical tourism is at best cosmetic and will not drastically resolve the menace.

One particular speaker disclosed how in the UK it has been discovered that about 12 doctors of Nigerian extraction are willing to come back home to help the system.

“Wouldn’t the honourable minister of health be doing society a great favour by luring these medical professionals back home? He asked.

Other key highlights of the briefing include the need for the government to develop strategies for the transfer of professional skills learnt abroad which would prevent future trainees from leaving the shores of their home nations, brain drain prevention strategies, enhanced dignity of professionals and improved scientific knowledge among others.

The event was another initiative of Anambra Alliance a group of professionals from diverse fields desirous of a better economic prosperity of the people. AA was created for generation of ideas, leadership recruitment, information dissemination and to fester robust interactions on burning national issues.