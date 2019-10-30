Buhari seeks Senate nod for NDDC board nominees, others

…adjourns till Nov 5

The Senate on Tuesday received a formal request from President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation of the appointments of sixteen nominees of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The request was contained in a letter dated October 18, 2019 and addressed to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan.

The letter reads: “In accordance with the provision of Section 2(2)(a) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Establishment Act, 2000, I write to forward for confirmation by the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the underlisted nominees for appointment into the NDDC board, to occupy the positions indicated against their names. The nominees CVs are attached herewith.”

The nominees for confirmation are: Dr. Pius Odubu (Edo), Chairman; Bernard Okumagba (Delta), Managing Director; Engr. Otobong Ndem (Akwa-Ibom), Executive Director (Projects); Maxwell Oko (Bayelsa), Executive Director, Finance and Admin; Jones Erue (Delta); Chief Victor Ekhator (Edo), and Dr. Joy Yimebe Nunieh (Rivers).

Others are: Nwogu N. Nwogu (Abia), Theordore Allison (Bayelsa), Victor Antai (Akwa-Ibom), Maurice Effiwatt (Cross River), Olugbenga Edema (Ondo), Hon. Uchegbu Chidiebere Kyrian (Imo), Aisha Murtala Muhammed (Kano), Shuaibu Ardo Zubairu (Adamawa), and Ambassador Abdullahi Bage (Nasarawa).

The Senate on Tuesday also received another request from President Buhari to confirm the appointment of Hon. Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“Pursuant to Section 254B(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), I hereby write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of Honourable Justice Benedict Bakwaph Kanyip as the President of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria,” the letter reads.

In a related development, the upper chamber also received a request from President Buhari for confirmation of the appointment of Honourable Justice J. T. Tosho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

According to the letter dated October 28, 2019 and read during plenary by the Senate President, President Buhari’s request was predicated on Section 250(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

Also billed for confirmation are three nominees for appointment as State Resident Electoral Commissioners for the Independent National Electoral commission (INEC).

The President’s request which was contained in a letter dated October 28, 2019, reads “pursuant to paragraph 14(3) of Part I of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I hereby write to request for confirmation by the Senate, the appointment of the three nominees as Resident Electoral Commissioners of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The nominees are: Umar Mukhtar Gajiram (Borno), Dr. Alalibo Sinikiem Johnson (Bayelsa) and Raheem Muideen Olalekan (Osun).

The confirmation requests were referred by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, to the Senate Committees on NDDC; Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, and Independent National Electoral Commission, respectively.

On resumption of plenary on Tuesday, the Senate President announced that the Senate would adjourn again for one week and resume on Tuesday, 5th November, 2019.

Lawan explained that the adjournment by the upper chamber is to enable committees defend the respective budget estimates before the Senate Committee on Appropriation.

Before the adjournment on Tuesday, a total of 10 bills scaled first reading in the Senate.

The bills are: National Commission for the Eradication of Child Destitution (Est) Bill, 2019, sponsored by Senator Aliyu Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North); Regional Centre for Oral Health Research and Training Initiatives bill, 2019, by Senator Istifanus Gyang (Plateau North); Federal College of Education, Sabon Birini Bill, 2019, by Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East); Tertiary Education Trust Fund Act 2004 (Amendment) bill, 2019, by Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West); and National Offenders Central Registry bill, 2019, by Senator Gershom Bassey (PDP, Cross River South).

Others are: Government Performance and Accountability Office bill, 2019, by Senator Stella Oduah (PDP, Anambra North); Agricultural Research Council Act (Amendment) bill, 2019, by Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa West); Federal College of Education Giwa Kaduna State Bill, 2019, by Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central); Electoral Act (Amendment) bill, 2019, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege (APC, Delta Central); Income Tax Development act (Amendment) bill, 2019, by Senator Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa South-West); and Federal College of Education Usugbenu, Edo State (Est.) bill, 2019, sponsored by Senator Clifford Ordia (Edo Central).