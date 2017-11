Materials have arrived polling units at about 8am‎ for the Anambra Election

Polling units in Njikoka and Dunikofia local government areas were witnessing accreditations as voters have already queued up, undergoing ‎card-Reader accreditation.

INEC adhoc staff made of NYSC corps members were dispersed Friday‎ night to different polling units across the state.

The NYSC Corps members were said to have come from‎ Enugu state and distributed to the polling stations. – Vanguard.