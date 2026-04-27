Anthony Joshua is set to return to the ring on July 25 for a warm-up fight ahead of a long-overdue matchup with Tyson Fury.

Saudi Boxing Chief Turki Alalshikh on Monday said the Watford powerhouse will lock horns with unknown Albanian heavyweight Kristian Prenga in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of an ‘Esports World Cup’ event, live on DAZN.

It marks Joshua’s first fight since his knockout victory over Jake Paul in December.

Shortly after his win, AJ was involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria that killed two of his close friends and left the former unified heavyweight champion with minor injuries.

He has since returned to training and has now signed a two-fight deal with Riyadh Season, which includes a clash with Fury at the back end of the year.

“To my friends in Great Britain – it’s happening. It’s signed,” Alalshikh tweeted.

In order to set up the big one, Joshua will have to get through Prenga first.

Joshua said: “It’s no secret I’ve taken some time to consolidate and rebuild to be ready for stepping back in to the ring, and today is the next step on that journey.

“I’m delighted to have agreed a multi-flight deal starting with July 25th in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I’m looking forward to competing and picking up where I left off.

“As I said, the landlord will collect his rent. That is certain.”