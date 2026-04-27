The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will introduce a short code to enable residents, especially motorists, to engage the agency and share information on road traffic situations.

The General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Olalekan Bakare-Oki, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

“The agency is working on ensuring that we get a short code instead of the long digit that is currently running.

“In the next two to three weeks, our call centre will come up with a short code that will be free. We have done all necessary details; we are just waiting for the final approval from the network provider.

“This is where Lagos residents, especially the motoring public, can engage us and give us information,” he said.

He added that machinery and equipment were currently being installed to enable the agency to kick-start the short code service.

He said information expected from residents would include the conduct of officers on the road, emergency situations, traffic congestion updates, feedback, or any other relevant information they deem fit to pass.

He also said that LASTMA’s digital call centre currently has 10 responders, and that Lagos residents can reach the agency in Yoruba, English, and vernacular.

He noted that there was a robust and cordial inter-agency relationship with key emergency responders, including the Lagos State Ambulance Service, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, the Nigeria Police Force, and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, among others.

“There is an inter-agency collaboration that is top-notch, and that is how we are able to address emergency and traffic issues in the state,” he said.

Bakare-Oki said that between January and March, the agency received almost 300 calls.

He, however, said there was a shortfall, attributing it to the integration of the short code into the agency’s system.

“The system has been experiencing downtime because of the integration.

“We give the assurance that in the next two to three weeks, we will be back on board strong and with better service delivery to Lagos residents,” he said. – NAN.