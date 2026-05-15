The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disqualified four loyalists of the Rivers State governor, Siminalayi Fubara from contesting the primaries of the scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026.

This was contained in the final list of aspirants released by the party and sent to our correspondent on Friday.

Those disqualified are two serving members of the Green Chamber of the National Assembly name, Awaji InombekAbiante and Boma Goodhead.

Abiante, is one of the prominent Rivers State politician who purchased governorship form for incumbent governor, Siminalayi Fubara.

The other two not cleared are Air Commodore John Opera (rted) and Hon. Anderson Igbiki.

Meanwhile 21aspirants including the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Martin Amaewhule were cleared by the party to contest the primaries.

Amaewhule who is vying for the Obio/Apor Federal Constituency is aiming to replace his kinsman and Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Kingsley Chinda.

The state APC Publicity Secretary, Chibike Ikenga, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday confirmed the list of cleared and disqualified aspirants.

The statement is titled ‘Final List of Aspirants for the House of Representatives Primary Election for Saturday, 16th May, 2026’.

Ikenga, said the list was released by the national leadership of the party and adviced aspirants to note and comply accordingly

The statement partly reads, “You are by this notice informed of the release of the final list of aspirants for the House of Representatives primary election of our great party-the APC scheduled for 16th May, 2026 as released by the National Leadership of the Party.

“Aspirants are kindly, advised note and comply accordingly.

“This information must be taken seriously in view of the election as scheduled.

“Please, find attached, the list aspirants who are cleared and, or not cleared.”