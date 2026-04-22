The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday further consolidated its dominance in the Senate, swelling its ranks to 91 members following the defection of three lawmakers from opposition parties, in a dramatic plenary session presided over by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

The defecting senators include Osita Ngwu of Enugu West who dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP); Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, who left the Social Democratic Party (SDP); and Anthony Siyako Yaro, who also exited the PDP for the APC.

Their separate letters of defection were read on the floor of the Senate by Akpabio during plenary, with the lawmakers citing internal crises particularly within the PDP as the primary reason for their decision to align with the ruling party.

However, Wadada, in his letter, did not attribute his exit from the SDP to any internal dispute but instead expressed gratitude to the party for providing him the platform to achieve his senatorial ambition.

In a swift political realignment following the defection of Ngwu who until Wednesday served as Senate Minority Whip Senator Tony Nwoye of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was announced as the new Minority Whip, marking a significant shift in the leadership structure of the opposition caucus.

After reading the letters, Akpabio formally welcomed the defectors into the APC fold and directed that they be assigned new seats within the majority section of the chamber. The senators subsequently crossed the aisle to join the APC caucus in a symbolic show of their new political allegiance.

The Senate President also used the occasion to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as his administration’s political inclusiveness and growing appeal, noting that the increasing wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling APC was unprecedented in Nigeria’s democratic history.

With the latest defections, the PDP’s representation in the Senate has dwindled to just five members, underscoring a major shift in the balance of power within the upper legislative chamber.

Meanwhile, the Senate currently operates with 106 sitting members out of the constitutionally mandated 109 seats, following the deaths of three lawmakers: Godiya Akwashiki (Nasarawa North), Okechukwu Ezea (Enugu North), and Barinada Mpigi (Rivers South East). Their seats remain vacant.

A breakdown of the current composition of the Senate shows the APC firmly in control with 91 senators, while the ADC now leads the opposition bloc with nine members.

Other parties with representation include the PDP with five senators; the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) with one member Seriake Dickson; Accord Party with one seat occupied by Deputy Minority Leader Lere Oyewumi; the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) with Rufai Sani Hanga; and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) with Emmanuel Nwachukwu.

The latest wave of defections signals a deepening realignment within Nigeria’s political landscape, as the APC continues to tighten its grip on the National Assembly ahead of future electoral contests.