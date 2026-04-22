The House of Representatives on Wednesday adopted a report on a bill seeking to amend the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) Act and for related matters.

The bill, sponsored by Rt. Hon. Abiodun Isiaq Akinlade, who represents Yewa South/Ipokia Federal Constituency of Ogun State, provides a legislative framework to move the bureau from the Ministry of Aviation to the Presidency for more efficient and robust performance and administration.

The report was presented by Rep. Fred Agbedi.

Presenting the report, Agbedi, who chairs the House Joint Committees on Special Duties and Aviation, recalled that the bill was referred to the committee on May 14, 2025.

He stated that the committee subsequently conducted the mandatory public hearing on the same day, noting that the majority of stakeholders supported the proposed amendment to domicile the bureau in the Presidency, given that its scope extends beyond the Aviation Ministry.

“The sections of the Act affected by the amendment are Sections 8, 11, 13, 22, and 35. I urge the House, sitting as the Committee of the Whole, to consider and approve the report. I so move,” he said.

The report was unanimously adopted after the Deputy Speaker, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the session, put the matter to a voice vote.