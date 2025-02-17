The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has won all chairmanship and councillorship seats in the Katsina State local government elections held on Saturday.

As results trickled in, the state chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council, Salima Boyi, congratulated the winners during a press briefing on Sunday.

“While we may have had our differences and concerns, we have conceded defeat and acknowledged the significant strides made in promoting democracy in our dear state,” he said.

Five political parties—Accord, African Action Congress, African Development Congress, All Progressives Congress, and Booth Party—participated in the election. Announcing the results on Sunday at the commission’s headquarters, the Chairman of the Katsina State Independent Electoral Commission, Lawal Alhassan, declared that APC had won in all 34 chairmanship and 361 councillorship positions in the state.

Alhassan apologised for the delay in announcing the results, citing late submissions from some local government areas.

“As of midnight yesterday, only 24 local government areas out of the 34 had submitted their results. The remaining 10, including Batsari, Charanchi, Dandume, Daura, Funtua, Kankia, Katsina, Mani, Dutsinma, and Sabuwa, were received today,” he said.

Boyi commended the electoral commission for ensuring a peaceful and transparent electoral process, adding, “To our esteemed candidates who contested in the elections and lost, I salute your courage, determination, and commitment towards serving our great state.”

Katsina State Governor, Mallam Dikko Radda, also congratulated the winners on their victory.