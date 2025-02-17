Two suspected one-chance operators were killed by a mob in the Lugbe area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

Our correspondent gathered that the mob set ablaze the vehicle allegedly used to perpetrate their crimes.

A commercial driver, who identified himself as Ahmed, told our correspondent that the suspects had thrown a victim out of the moving vehicle.

He said the mob pursued the vehicle and caught up with it after Dunamis church.

“What happened was that after a victim of one chance was thrown out of a moving vehicle, some people chased the vehicle and caught up with them after Dunamis church. Inside the vehicle, there were three people. One managed to escape, the other died and the last one was in critical condition after he was beaten, I heard he later died.

“The victim was taken to hospital by some Good Samaritans for medical care.”

The spokesperson for the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, promised to respond to inquiries but had yet to do so as of the time of filing this report.