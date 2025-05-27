The Catholic priest in charge of St. John Quasi Parish, Jimba, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, was reportedly shot by suspected armed herdsmen along the Makurdi–Naka Road.

The priest was shot Saturday evening while returning from Makurdi to his duty post in Naka, when he drove into an ambush by the herdsmen.

It was also gathered that two other occupants of the vehicle were abducted by the assailants and whisked away into the forest after they thought the priest is dead.

“Luckily, security personnel arrived at the scene of the attack and rescued the priest, who had already lost a significant amount of blood, and took him to the hospital, where medical personnel are working to stabilise him,” a source said.

Confirming the incident in a letter to all priests, religious and lay faithful of the Diocese, the Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Rev. Fr. Shima Ukpanya, called for prayers for the priest’s quick recovery.

Part of the statement read: “I write on behalf of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Makurdi, Most Rev. Wilfred Chikpa Anagbe, to inform you and request your prayers for the quick recovery of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Solomon Atongu, who was attacked and shot this evening around Tyolaha, along the Makurdi–Naka Road, Gwer West Local Government Area (LGA), by suspected terrorist herdsmen.

“Let us unite in prayer for God’s healing upon him as the medical team works to stabilize him. May our Lady, Mother of Perpetual Help, intercede for us.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, could not be reached at press time.