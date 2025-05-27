Cristiano Ronaldo has ignited widespread speculation about his future at Saudi club Al Nassr with a cryptic message posted on X.

“This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all,” he posted late Monday night.

This statement comes as Ronaldo’s contract with Saudi club Al-Nassr approaches its end this summer.

The timing of his message has fueled rumors about a potential departure from the club.

This might be connected to a pivotal Saudi Pro League clash on Monday, May 26, 2025, where Al Nassr’s aspirations for AFC Champions League qualification were dashed following a 3-2 defeat to Al Fateh.

Cristiano Ronaldo netted his 25th goal of the season, bringing his tally to 99 goals for Al Nassr, but his efforts were insufficient to secure victory.

Despite leading at one point, Al Nassr’s defense faltered, allowing Al Fateh to capitalize and clinch the win.

This loss, coupled with Al Hilal’s triumph over Al Qadsiah, eliminated Al Nassr from Champions League contention.

Their remaining hope for continental competition hinges on Al Ittihad winning the King Cup, which would grant Al Nassr a spot in the secondary AFC tournament.

The defeat marks a significant setback for Ronaldo and his team, who now face an uncertain path forward

Ronaldo’s illustrious career includes stints at Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, and Al-Nassr, as well as a record-breaking international tenure with Portugal.

His recent achievements, such as reaching 900 career goals and playing his 1,200th professional match, underscore his enduring impact on the sport.

While Ronaldo has previously used similar language to signal transitions in his career, the current message leaves fans and analysts eager to see where his journey will lead next.

Whether it’s a return to European football, participation in the upcoming Club World Cup, or another venture, the football world awaits his next move with anticipation.

As Ronaldo himself puts it, “The story? Still being written.”

Meanwhile, Ronaldo and Al Nassr have yet to release an official communication of the duo’s relationship and future. – Agency report.