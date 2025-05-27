An explosion sound was heard on Monday near the Abacha Barracks located along the Nyanya-Maraba road in Abuja, causing panic among residents and passersby.

Sources disclosed that one person sustained injuries in the aftermath of the explosion.

“There was an explosion around our area today. I can’t categorically say, it was a case of sucide bombing has been peddled. But what is sure is that there was an explosion, ” One of the sources said.

Efforts to reach the Nigerian Army spokesperson, Lt. Col. Onyechi Anele, for comments were unsuccessful.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Josephine Adeh, confirmed an explosion that occurred on along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass in Abuja.

According to a statement by Adeh, the incident happened at about 2:50 PM and prompted an immediate response from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, which was deployed to the scene.

She said the area was quickly cordoned off for clearance and analysis to ensure the safety of commuters and residents.

“One male victim was rescued at the scene and promptly taken to the hospital, where he is currently receiving medical attention,” Adeh said.

She added that a comprehensive investigation, including forensic analysis, has commenced to determine the exact cause and nature of the explosion.

The police have urged residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring the public that there is no cause for alarm. They also encouraged the public to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station or via the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08028940883, and 07057337653.