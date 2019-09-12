Arsene Wenger writes off Man Utd’s Premier League title chances

Arsene Wenger has written off Manchester United’s Premier League title chances this season and has cast doubt on whether their new crop can restore the club’s greatness.

After four games of the new campaign, in which United have won once, lost once and drawn twice, former Arsenal boss Wenger sees potential in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but insists they are not ready for the top.

“When you see Man Utd, they are one of the examples where there is a potential there,’ he told beIN Sports. “But they have not found a collective way.

“Maybe these players are not mature enough to carry the team play of a team like Man United, altogether. That is the question mark now.

“You feel there is something coming out but it’s not ready. When you watch them play, they are not a candidate to fight for the championship.

‘Will they emulate what (Ryan) Giggs, (Paul) Scholes, (David) Beckham did over a number of years? Personally, I’m not convinced.” – Sky Sports.