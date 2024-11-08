A group, the Nigerian Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, has called for immediate investigations into alleged sabotage against the plan to turn around the petroleum refineries in the country.

This is just as the group demanded the immediate removal from office of the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), noting that his management of the oil industry has done more to the local refineries than good.

In a protest rally at the National Assembly Complex, Abuja, on Friday, the coalition of Civil Society Organisations said policies formulated by the NNPCL to reposition the oil sector are merely profit-driven but “Obstructs local initiatives designed to support energy self-sufficiency and job creation.”

Addressing journalists at the event, the national spokesperson of the group, Segun Adebayo, asked President Bola Tinubu to caution the NNPCL leadership to avoid policies that could lead Nigeria into further economic crises.

He said, “Despite Nigeria’s potential to refine fuel locally, vested interests within the NNPCL continue to impose Premium Motor Spirit importation on Nigeria. This unnecessary import dependency costs Nigeria billions in foreign exchange every year, placing our economy under enormous strain. Meanwhile, the people bear the brunt of fluctuating global oil prices and currency devaluation, and this cabal profits from maintaining the status quo.

“We must hold accountable those who prioritise personal gain over national prosperity. They are frustrating the nation’s move toward self-sufficiency, ensuring that Nigeria remains exposed to the volatility of the international oil market. This is unacceptable and unsustainable for a nation as richly endowed with natural resources as ours.

“Nigerian industrialists, such as Aliko Dangote, have invested heavily in local refineries to curb Nigeria’s reliance on imported fuel. The Dangote Refinery represents a transformative opportunity for energy independence and economic growth. However, instead of supporting these efforts, the cabal at the NNPCL has actively hindered local refinery operations, prioritising imported PMS and discouraging local refining. This calculated sabotage deters investors, limits job creation, and keeps Nigeria locked in economic dependency.”

“We know President Tinubu loves Nigeria and wants the best for Nigeria; hence, we urge him to caution the NNPCL leadership, led by Mele Kyari, to avoid policies that could lead Nigeria into further economic crises. The President should immediately authorise an investigation into this cabal’s activities within the fuel sector to uncover and expose any malicious manipulation or corruption.”

Also speaking, the national coordinator of the group, Benjamin James, called on the authorities to allow the sale of crude to local refineries in naira.

He said, “One critical policy shift we advocate for is mandating that Nigerian crude oil be sold to local refineries in naira rather than in dollars. This change would significantly reduce our foreign exchange losses, empower local businesses, and protect the naira. A shift to selling crude oil domestically in naira would also send a strong message that Nigeria is serious about prioritising its local industries and economic sovereignty.

“Such a policy will empower local investors, encourage growth in the refinery sector, create jobs, and reduce fuel prices domestically. It will strengthen Nigeria’s economy and make us more resilient to external economic pressures. The time has come for Nigeria to take ownership of its resources and ensure that our natural wealth benefits the Nigerian people rather than a select few.”

The group also called for the sack of the NNPCL’s boss, threatening to take the protest to the 36 states of the federation if their demand was not met.

“We are here today at the National Assembly to demand that our representatives stand with the Nigerian people. We call for the immediate removal of Mele Kyari from his position as the Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPCL. His leadership has frustrated local refinery initiatives, maintained harmful policies, and upheld a system that harms the nation’s economy.

“If the government does not act, NICOCSO here today, pledge to continue this advocacy, rallying every day across the 36 States to make our voices heard. We will not stand down until this administration addresses our demands for transparency, reform, and accountability within the NNPCL. Our economy and the well-being of the Nigerian people depend on decisive action against those who hinder our path toward energy independence,” he added.