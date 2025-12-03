Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, Managing Director/CEO, Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited will deliver the Keynote Paper at the Business Journal Annual Lecture 2025 scheduled for Tuesday, December 16, 2025 at Oriental Hotel, Lekki Road, Victoria Island, Lagos. Time is 10.00 am prompt.

The THEME of the lecture is: AI & Digital Economy: Projecting the Future of Economic Growth in Nigeria.

Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe, the immediate past President and Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) is a distinguished leader in the financial sector.

He is the MD/CEO of Arthur Stevens Asset Management Limited with extensive expertise in investment banking, corporate finance, asset management, securities trading and investment research.

His career spans reputable organisations such as IMB Securities Plc, Securities Solutions Limited and FCMB Pension Managers.

An alumnus of the University of Ilorin and the University of Liverpool, he holds advanced degrees in Business and Corporate Finance.

He has also served the Institute in key leadership roles, exemplifying his commitment to industry excellence.

Commenting, Prince Cookey, the Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of Business Journal Media Group said:

“The choice of Mr. Olatunde Amolegbe as Keynote Speaker for the Business Journal Annual Lecture 2025 is based on his enviable track record of financial industry leadership and thought process on current and emerging issues in the Nigerian economy. He represents a new generation of market experts driven by passion and commitment for sustainable growth of the economy despite challenges of the moment. In that respect, we expect a robust conversation on the intricate balance between AI and digitalisation in national economies and corporate boardrooms.”

The lecture would be chaired by Professor Anthony Kila, Pro-Chancellor, Michael & Cecilia Ibru University.

Members of the Panel include Mr. Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO, APT Securities and Funds Limited; Mr. Nelson Akerele, Managing Director/CEO, Enterprise Life Assurance Nigeria Limited and Dr. Abidemi Adegboye, Department of Economics, University of Lagos (UNILAG).