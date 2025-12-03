Sahara Group has expanded its environmental sustainability agenda through a strategic partnership between its flagship Adopt-A-Forest Initiative and the Gelegele Forest Reserve in Edo State, Nigeria.

The collaboration, which kicks off with the planting of 20,000 tree seedlings, is aimed at regenerating degraded areas of the reserve and reinforcing Sahara’s long-term commitment to nature-based climate action.

The project launch featured engagements with the Edo State Forestry Commission and the Gelegele Forest Reserve Board, underscoring Sahara Group’s collaborative approach to restoring ecosystems, safeguarding biodiversity, and promoting sustainable livelihoods within host communities.

Launched in 2023, the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative is one of Sahara Group’s foremost climate action programmes designed to restore degraded landscapes, conserve Africa’s natural carbon sinks, and strengthen resilience against climate change.

By 2024, the initiative had successfully expanded across Nigeria, Cameroon, Kenya, Tanzania, Ghana, and Dubai, with further projects planned in Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire, and Kenya in 2025.

Ejiro Gray, Director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, described the initiative as a key driver of Sahara’s vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

The Adopt-A-Forest Initiative is more than a tree-planting program, it is aimed at driving environmental sustainability of our natural carbon sinks. We recognize this God-given gift as vital to managing emissions, sequestering carbon, and ensuring that Africa’s lungs continue to sustain the planet.”

Also speaking at the launch, Babatomiwa Adesida, Head of Business Support, Asharami Energy (a Sahara Group company), said the project reflects the Group’s integrated approach to sustainability.

“At Asharami Energy, sustainability is at the core of our business. Our support for the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative reflects our shared responsibility to regenerate the environment and protect biodiversity”, he said. “Every tree planted represents a step toward reversing decades of degradation and rebuilding hope.”

Hon. Asuen Valentine, Chairman, Edo State Forestry Commission, commended Sahara Group for its forward-looking intervention.

“The best time to plant a tree was years ago; the second-best time is now. We are grateful to Sahara Group for championing the Adopt-A-Forest Initiative and commend this visionary effort that will go a long way in restoring our forests and preserving them for future generations.”

Speaking further on the initiative, Gray reaffirmed Sahara’s resolve to continue driving climate leadership across its operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“This work is necessary and non-negotiable,” she added. “We must continuously strike the right balance between preserving our natural forests and biodiversity and driving sustainable development for all.”

The Adopt-A-Forest Initiative remains a cornerstone of Sahara Group’s climate action strategy, integrating nature-based solutions, resource efficiency, and stakeholder collaboration to ensure Africa continues to “breathe” through its forests, the continent’s most vital gift to the world.