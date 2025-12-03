Craven Cottage witnessed one of the most dramatic matches of the Premier League season as Manchester City survived a furious Fulham comeback to win 5–4 in a breathtaking, end-to-end encounter on Tuesday night.

City appeared in control early, with Erling Haaland opening the scoring in the 17th minute before Tijjani Reijnders doubled the lead at 37’.

Phil Foden struck twice — at 44’ and 48’ — putting City seemingly out of reach. A freak own goal by Sander Berge in the 54th minute further bolstered City’s tally.

But Fulham refused to go quietly.

Right before halftime, Emile Smith Rowe clawed one back at 45+2’, igniting belief among the home fans.

The second half exploded when Alex Iwobi buried a 57’ effort to tighten the contest, followed by a stunning brace from Samuel Chukwueze who came in the second half to score in the 72nd and 78th minutes, bringing Fulham within touching distance of a historic comeback.

The match ticked into the 89th minute with City desperately defending as Fulham threw everything forward, but Guardiola’s men held firm to secure three vital points.

The win keeps Manchester City firmly in the title hunt, while Fulham’s spirited performance—especially the second-half surge—will leave them heartened but frustrated.

City’s substitute Ryan Cherki got booked for the first yellow card of the game in the 94th minute of added eight minute injury time. – Agency report.