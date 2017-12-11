As FirstGem marks first year: We’ll not stop until every Nigerian girl-child finds her voice and pocket, says Awosika, Chairman FirstBank

It was a colorful and spectacular sight! Beautiful Nigerian women gathered from different diverse backgrounds for the FirstGEM First Anniversary Celebrations.

More than the spectacular display of diverse colorful fashionable attires was the extraordinary array of businesses and ideas which these women represent.

On Tuesday, December 5th, FirstBank hosted an interactive session for women themed “Positioning for Business and Financial Success” to mark FirstGEM at one.

FirstGEM is an account designed specifically to meet the needs of the woman and is available to all women aged 18 years and above, whether working professionals or entrepreneurs.

The event began with breakfast, which was an excellent opportunity for all who were present to meet each other and network.

Immediately after Dr. Rafiq Raji, Chief Economist at Macroafricaintel gave his expert analysis of the economy and prospects for women business in 2018 where he advised the attendees to build sustainable businesses by being aware and informed about economic data.

The event had 2 plenary sessions; the first session saw Ms. Kike Mesubi, Vice President FBNQuest Asset Management & Mr Remi Banjoko, MD DKB Markets Ltd. give expert advice on Wealth Management and Stock Market Investment.

The second session saw Mrs. Chizor Malize, MD Brandzone LCC and Mrs Motunrayo Ade-Famoti, CEO Money Stewards give expert advice on Personal Branding and Real Estate Investment

To wrap up the event, Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika encouraged women to not be laid-back in pursuing their dreams rather; they should pursue their personal wealth as it eventually will add to the family’s wealth.

She ended the event with a simple but powerful declaration, “We will not stop until every Nigerian girl-child has found their voice and found their pocket.”