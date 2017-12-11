Networks Unlimited leads way in today’s cloud capabilities

There’s no question that cloud computing is one of the big movements in IT circles today.

The world-wide adoption of cloud services is growing at an almost exponential rate, due to the capability of cloud platforms to enable new, complex business models and orchestrate globally-based integration networks.

Gartner has predicted that the worldwide public cloud services market will grow 18 percent in 2017, to USD246.8B, up from USD209.2B in 2016.Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) is projected to grow 36.8 percent in 2017 and reach USD34.6B. Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is expected to increase 20.1 percent, reaching USD46.3B in 2017. (Source: Gartner Says Worldwide Public Cloud Services Market to Grow 18 Percent in 2017 )

Anton Jacobsz, managing director at Networks Unlimited South Africa, says, “In a landscape in which businesses are transforming into digital organisations, the availability and usage of applications and associated services are vital for competitive differentiation. Today’s IT must enable businesses to embrace modern infrastructures without sacrificing security and control.”

He points out that today’s customers face key challenges such as diverse computing models, the consumerisation of IT, the growing trend of flexible working conditions, and the need for cost-effective growth and an increase in productivity and products.

“Against this background, Network Unlimited offers a full suite of cloud/ data centre offerings, helping organisations to seamlessly scale cloud, data centre and software defined networking deployments and stay ahead of cloud, security and mobility trends,” he adds.

Networks Unlimited partnerships in the cloud/ data centre space include the following:

· The provision of public-cloud services on-premises, helping enterprises to accelerate a shift from building IT to consuming IT, while maintaining controls and reducing costs.

· The industry’s first converged data management appliance, delivering automated back-up, instant recovery, unlimited replication and data archival at infinite scale.

· The building of smart storage that enables IT organisations to focus on virtualised applications and business services instead of having to manage storage infrastructure.

· The provision of application delivery networking (ADN) technology, which optimised the delivery of network-based applications and the security and performance availability of servers, data storage devices and other network resources.

“Working in the cloud allows a company’s executives to focus on their tasks, including growing the business, and delegate the IT support to the professionals. It is cost-effective as well, because operations that are working in the cloud require less IT employees and less hardware. So we can see that making use of cloud offerings also makes very good business sense in a number of different ways,” Jacobsz concludes.