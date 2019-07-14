…As Ooni, Obasanjo, others seek end to insecurity

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; former president Olusegun Obasanjo and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, have called for an end to insecurity in the land. They spoke in separate statements in reaction to the killing.

The Ooni said “Securing lives and property of Nigerians is the primary responsibility of the government. What is happening to us in Yorubaland at the moment if not urgently curtailed by the government may force our people to come with a communal security approach which may not augur well for the unity of this country which we have always laboured for.”

He added that it was a disgusting payback to a man like Pa Fasoranti who continued to live his life for Nigeria’s stability.

On his part, Obasanjo tasked security forces to fish out killers of Olakunrin and end insecurity in the nation.

Obasanjo said, “This is a worrisome development in our polity, especially at a time when all well-meaning Nigerians are preaching tolerance and political accommodation in national politics.

“I must say Nigeria as a whole is diminished by the manner of Funke’s death. We deplore this dastardly act and seize this opportunity to call on governments at all levels to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that our security agents vigorously pursue and find the perpetrators of such heinous crime and make them face the full weight of the law.

“We must together find a solution to all acts of insecurity in the country, particularly acts of banditry, kidnapping, robbery and killing by the suspected Fulani herdsmen.’’

Fayemi condemned the criminal act, saying there was the need for urgent action against the incessant cases of insecurity in the South-West. He described the incident as a tragedy of immense proportion.

He said that the Federal Government would be called upon to do something urgently about the insecurity challenges in the country.

The governor said, “I know Mrs Olakunrin very well. As a matter of fact, she was with me three days ago before heading back to Lagos. It is a personal loss and tragic situation for us and we all own it a duty to tackle this issue headlong to rescue our people from this situation.”