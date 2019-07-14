Time has come for Yoruba to react, says Gani Adams

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, said the Yoruba nation had been pushed to the wall by the killer herdsmen who he said invaded the South-West.

Adams, who is also the leader of the Oodua Peoples Congress, said in a statement on Saturday that the time had come to react, saying they should not be blamed by the time they start reacting in their own way.

The Aare Onakakanfo said, “Yoruba race is not at a loss as to what to do to put a complete stop to the atrocities of the Fulani herdsmen, but we have continuously issued statements to call the attention of the entire world to the development in the peaceful South-West.

“We only want the whole world to know what has been done and being done to our people. They should be aware of the actions that preceded our reaction when it eventually comes.

“We are not bereft of ideas on how to stop this criminality on our land. It is just that we should not be blamed when the reaction comes. We are like the proverbial goat that it being chased. When it gets to the wall, it will certainly react. We are at that stage now.”