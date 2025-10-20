Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group downstream company, has strengthened its retail footprint with the commissioning of a new station in Lekki, Lagos, to enhance access to exceptional fuelling solutions.

Strategically located to serve residents and businesses across Lekki and its environs, the new facility is equipped with trailblazing forecourt technology.

This system allows for remote-controlled, real-time inventory management that ensures pinpoint meter accuracy for both the Synergy team and customers, guaranteeing fair and efficient service.

Alongside forecourt technology and add-on services like Vehicle Repair and Maintenance, Car Wash, Lubes Station, and an on-site Restaurant, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka, Executive Director, Sahara Group, stated the station is set to become the “benchmark for quality assurance, safety, reliability, and operational excellence in the industry.”

Adedoyin-Adeyinka, who chaired the commissioning of the facility, said it embodies Sahara’s brand philosophy of ensuring excellence and distinction across its operations in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East.

“We wanted a retail station that reflects who we are, our attention to detail, our commitment to quality, and our refusal to do things in small measures. While we may not have hundreds of stations, every Asharami station we open must stand out, not just as a place to buy fuel, but as a symbol of our brand promise: quality and premium experience.”

Foluso Sobanjo, Head, Downstream Africa, Sahara Group, described the project as “a celebration of perseverance, innovation, and collaboration.”

“This achievement is a result of collective sacrifice and commitment,” Sobanjo said. “At some point, this seemed impossible, but we’ve turned the impossible into possible, because that’s what we do at Sahara. Now Lekki and neighbouring locations can enjoy services driven by commitment to excellence, innovation, and service. Beyond Nigeria, Sahara Downstream also operates a retail station in Zambia, and 11 retail stations across the Greater Accra, Central, Western, Eastern, and Savannah Regions of Ghana as part of our dedication to expanding quality access across Africa.”

According to Nomnso Dike, CEO, Asharami Synergy, the Lekki station represents more than a physical expansion, but also reinforces Asharami Synergy’s dedication to quality, and the ultimate customer experience.

“The commission of the Asharami retail station is truly something special,” Dike said. “Our focus now is to sustain this legacy, to continue being the provider of choice wherever energy is consumed. To all the residents in Lekki and Lagos, we assure you that when you make the Asharami turn, you’re choosing reliability, innovation, and quality fuel, every time.”

The new station boasts a Forecourt Controller, a highly sophisticated modular solution that serves as a single point of control for multiple devices and interfaces. Supporting over 100 communication protocols and integrating power supply, CPU board, and interface modules, this system offers one of the most intelligent and reliable retail station management systems available today.

The intelligent inventory management system, empowered by volume and temperature sensors, provides high-accuracy, real-time data on products available and dispensed volumes which is a crucial benefit to the customer. This rigorous process effectively eliminates the possibility of meter manipulation common in the retail business and drastically reduces theft, assuring Asharami Synergy’s customers of unmatched meter accuracy and complete transparency with every litre purchased.

Sahara Group continues to advance its energy access agenda across Africa, with investments such as this reaffirming the Group’s long-term commitment to driving sustainable energy growth, powering communities, and bringing energy to life responsibly.