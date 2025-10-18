A viral social media post by anti-cultism advocacy platform Naija Confra has triggered an official investigation by the Imo State Police Command.

This is after the group accused some police officers in Owerri of belonging to the Vikings confraternity — one of Nigeria’s most notorious cult groups.

In a statement released alongside the video on Friday, Naija Confra alleged that several uniformed officers were seen “openly disgracing the Nigerian Police Force by engaging in cult activities” while wearing Vikings (DNKI) berets and caps.

The post quickly gained traction online, sparking public outrage and calls for disciplinary action.

Posting via its handle #naijaconfra, the page — which describes itself as “dedicated to discussing everything cultism, advocating non-violence for cultists, and encouraging non-cultists to reject cultism” — shared a video purportedly showing police officers in cult insignia.

The caption read in part: “These are police officers in Owerri, Imo State, openly disgracing the Nigerian Police Force by engaging in cult activities.

“They are boldly wearing Vikings (DNKI) berets and caps — an £vil cult group responsible for countless de@ths across Nigeria and beyond.

“These same officers are the ones often used to k!ll rivals during cult clashes. How can such officers arrest a Vikings cultist when they are members themselves?”

The post continued: “This is why Naija Confra has always opposed cultism within security agencies. It is also why we reject cult-sponsored charity donations to the security agencies — because those institutions are our last hope for safety.

“Sadly, there is no need to tag the Imo State Police Command — they remain one of the most unresponsive in Nigeria when it comes to cult-related warnings. Now we understand why. Everyone is on their own. Reject Cultism.”

The claims provoked heated debate across X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook, as users demanded a response from the authorities.

Responding, the Imo State Police Command issued a press release dated 17 October 2025, announcing an investigation into what it called an “unacceptable display of unprofessionalism.”

A former Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who is now the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations at the Delta State Police Command shared the release via his official X account.

Signed by DSP Okoye Henry, ANIPR, the Police Public Relations Officer, the statement read: “The Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, CP Aboki Danjuma, has ordered a thorough investigation into the viral video showing a group of police officers in an unacceptable display of unprofessionalism.

The CP strongly condemns the conduct as unethical and unbecoming of police officers.

He assures the public that the “matter is being handled with utmost seriousness and that upon conclusion of investigations, the officers involved will face serious disciplinary measures in accordance with police regulations.”

The command reiterated its commitment to “upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring good policing in line with the constitutional mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.” – Punch.