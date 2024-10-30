A Kuje Magistrate Court on Wednesday granted bail to a House of Representatives member for Aba North and South, Alex Ikwechegh, in the sum of N500,000.

Ikwechegh was arraigned for allegedly assaulting a Bolt driver, Stephen Abuwatseya, outside his Abuja residence.

The Counsel to the bolt driver, Deji Adeyanju, confirmed that Ikwechegh, the defendant in the matter will be arraigned Wednesday by noon time before the court.

The lawmaker went viral in a video on social media for allegedly assaulting the bolt driver.

In the video, the lawmaker could be heard threatening the driver and assuring him that he could make him disappear without a trace.