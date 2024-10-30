Governors and traditional rulers under the auspices of National Council of Traditional Rulers are currently meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Although the agenda of the meeting holding at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, was not immediately made public, sources said they are discussing the situation of the country with a view to putting in measures that will alleviate hardship in the land.

It was gathered that the governors are trying to get feedback from the traditional rulers in order to frame policies and take decision in the overall interest of Nigerians.

Among those cited by Daily Trust were the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak (Kwara), and other state governors including, Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun), Seyi Makinde, (Oyo), Agbu Kefas, (Taraba), Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, (Gombe), Uba Sani (Kaduna).

Some of the prominent traditional rulers at the event are the Sultan of Sokoto Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, Oni of Ife, Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, and Etsu Nupe, Yahaya Abubakar.