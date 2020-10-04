Atiku, Ribadu unite friends, foes at children’s wedding

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, yesterday, brought together, friends and foes from different political lineages.

The venue was the Abuja residence of the Ribadus, where dignitaries from all walks of life gathered to witness Aliyu Atiku Abubakar and Fatima Nuhu Ribadu, being joined as husband and wife.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Sheikh Ibrahim Ali Pantami, presided over the ceremony, which kicked off at 11am. Former Kano State governor, Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso, accompanied Atiku to the venue few minutes before the commencement of the event amid cheers from supporters.

Former Defence Minister and ex-National Security Adviser, General Aliyu Mohammed Gusau (retd), asked for Fatima’s hand in marriage on behalf of the Atiku family, having earlier paid the sum of N250,000 as dowry.

Both Atiku and Ribadu were present during the ceremony which was graced by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan; former Lagos State governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former interim chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande; former secretaries to the Government of the Federation, Mahmud Yahyale Ahmed and Babagana Kingibe respectively. – The Sun.