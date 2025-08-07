The Ballon d’Or, on Thursday, officially unveiled the 30-player shortlist for the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or, spotlighting the world’s finest footballers who have delivered exceptional performances over the past year.
Among the top contenders are Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., and Harry Kane, all of whom had standout seasons for club and country.
The list also features experienced names such as Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, and Virgil van Dijk, alongside emerging stars like Lamine Yamal, Joao Neves, and Cole Palmer.
Other notable nominees include Alexis Mac Allister, Désiré Doué, Scott McTominay, Raphinha, Florian Wirtz, Declan Rice, Achraf Hakimi, and Pedri.
The Ballon d’Or remains the most prestigious individual award in world football, recognising extraordinary talent, consistency, and influence on the global game. The winner will be crowned at the annual Ballon d’Or ceremony later this year.
Full list
Jude Bellingham
Ousmane Dembélé
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Désiré Doué
Denzel Dumfries
Serhou Guirassy
Viktor Gyökeres
Erling Haaland
Achraf Hakimi
Harry Kane
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Robert Lewandowski
Alexis Mac Allister
Lautaro Martinez
Kylian Mbappé
Scott McTominay
Nuno Mendes
Joao Neves
Michael Olise
Cole Palmer
Pedri
Raphinha
Declan Rice
Fabian Ruiz
Mohamed Salah
Virgil van Dijk
Vinicius Jr.
Vitinha
Florian Wirtz
Lamine Yamal
