The Ballon d’Or, on Thursday, officially unveiled the 30-player shortlist for the 2025 Men’s Ballon d’Or, spotlighting the world’s finest footballers who have delivered exceptional performances over the past year.

Among the top contenders are Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., and Harry Kane, all of whom had standout seasons for club and country.

The list also features experienced names such as Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski, and Virgil van Dijk, alongside emerging stars like Lamine Yamal, Joao Neves, and Cole Palmer.

Other notable nominees include Alexis Mac Allister, Désiré Doué, Scott McTominay, Raphinha, Florian Wirtz, Declan Rice, Achraf Hakimi, and Pedri.

The Ballon d’Or remains the most prestigious individual award in world football, recognising extraordinary talent, consistency, and influence on the global game. The winner will be crowned at the annual Ballon d’Or ceremony later this year.

Full list

Jude Bellingham

Ousmane Dembélé

Gianluigi Donnarumma

Désiré Doué

Denzel Dumfries

Serhou Guirassy

Viktor Gyökeres

Erling Haaland

Achraf Hakimi

Harry Kane

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Robert Lewandowski

Alexis Mac Allister

Lautaro Martinez

Kylian Mbappé

Scott McTominay

Nuno Mendes

Joao Neves

Michael Olise

Cole Palmer

Pedri

Raphinha

Declan Rice

Fabian Ruiz

Mohamed Salah

Virgil van Dijk

Vinicius Jr.

Vitinha

Florian Wirtz

Lamine Yamal