Popular Nigerian comedian and filmmaker, Ayo Makun, widely known as AY, has shared a touching tribute of gratitude two years after a fire incident razed his Lekki mansion.

In a video shared on his Instagram page on Wednesday, the entertainer posted a montage showing clips of the burnt property alongside views of the rebuilt home.

AY, in the video’s voiceover, said, “Two years ago today, everything went up in flames: my home, my peace, my comfort zone. And that was just the beginning. I have seen betrayal, lies, and storms that tried to silence everything I built.

“But I am still here, not because I am lucky, but because God is faithful and grave is louder than gossip, and purpose doesn’t burn in fire.

“They still plot, talk, but while they walk in darkness, I walk in light, every setback was a setup for something greater Thank You God for beauty after ashes.”

The video showed the interior of the rebuilt home, featuring marble floors, grand staircases and a blend of modern and Afrocentric decor.

It will be recalled that the fire incident at AY’s Lekki residence occurred two years ago, reducing the property and its contents to rubble.

The comedian and his family were temporarily displaced by the incident, which attracted an outpouring of support from fans, colleagues, and members of the entertainment industry.

Following the unveiling of the renovated mansion, AY received a wave of congratulatory messages across social media platforms.