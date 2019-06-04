Bandits attack Zamfara governor’s convoy

Suspected bandits opened fire on the motorcade of Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, who was on his way to condole with victims of a previous attack on a community in Gusau Local Government Area.

This came as bandits again attacked Batsari Alhaji village in Batsari Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing two persons, barely 24 hours after the visit of wife of the President, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs)camp in the area.

Eyewitnesses said the governor’s convoy came under attack on Sunday while he was en route Lilo community to sympathise with victims of another attack on Saturday.

Bandits had earlier on Saturday, killed eight persons and and injured 18 others, after attacking Lilo community, on the outskirts of Gusau, the state capital.

But the state government in a swift reaction said it was governor who rather, alongside security agents, who took the battle to the bandits.

But the eyewitnesses said the bandits took advantage of the bushy terrain, and opened fire on the governor’s convoy.

A source, who said he was unsure of the number of casualties, said the governor’s security details quickly returned fire and were able to protect and evacuate their principal.

However, Acting Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yusuf Idris, said in a statement, yesterday, that it was the governor who led security operatives for an ‘operation’ to rout out bandits from their hideouts.

He said the governor was accompanied by his deputy, Mahadi Aliyu-Gusau, the state’s security heads and other dignitaries.

According to him, the team was able “to chase bandits at their camps during the unannounced visit to the area.”

Idris noted that the bandits abandoned their hideouts and fled after the onslaught by the team.