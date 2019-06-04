Obasanjo advises Aisha over Buhari

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Aisha Buhari for speaking out on Nigeria’s problems, but he said she needs to do more by engaging in pillow talk with her husband.

According to Obasanjo, Aisha should engage President Buhari in ‘pillow talk’, so that he could effectively address Nigeria’s problems.

Obasanjo, an unrelenting critic of the Buhari administration spoke in Abeokuta on Monday when he met a delegation of Penpushing Media, who visited him at his Penthouse in the Ogun State Capital.

“It is nice that the President’s wife is talking, I think she did well, and maybe she should also have a pillow talk with the President. I believe every Nigerian family, individual, group is entitled to legitimate livelihood. It is the responsibility of all to make sure we have a dignified life. That should be our aim collectively,” Obasanjo reportedly said.

Aisha has in recent weeks been critical of some of the programmes of the Buhari administration.

Twice, she attacked the Social Intervention Programme, which she claimed had not reached the poor women of Adamawa and Katsina.