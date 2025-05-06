Bandits have reportedly killed a woman simply identified as Lami.

The victim was kidnapped alongside her husband, Yakubu Dada, on the Kontagora Road in Niger State, on October 31, 2024.

The abductors, who had earlier collected a N10 million ransom from the family, are now demanding an additional N20 million and four Bajaj motorcycles, threatening to kill Dada if their demands were not met.

Dada, a resident of the Brighter Area of Minna and a retired civil servant, was kidnapped a few kilometers to Kontagora alongside his youngest wife while traveling to Kontagora.

His eldest wife, Maimuna, said the family had sold nearly all their belongings—including the family house, two cars, beds, televisions, and other valuables—to raise the initial N10 million ransom, which was paid in November.

The payment was reportedly delivered by Dada’s younger brother to the kidnappers in a forest in Kebbi State in November 2024.

She said after after collecting the N10, million, bandits demanded additional N60 million but later reduced it to N20 million and four Bajaj motorcycles which the family had not been able to raise since November 2024.

“Our husband is a retired civil servant and currently worked as an ad hoc staff with the World Health Organisation,” she said.

She added that despite the payment, Lami was killed on Sunday.

“The bandits allowed us to speak with our husband. He broke the news that Lami had been shot dead and warned that they would kill him too if we fail to raise another N20 million and provide four motorcycles.”

Maimuna called on the Niger State government and security agencies to intervene and rescue their husband.

A neighbour, Idris Mohammed, revealed that call for support was made on Friday during Jumaat prayers.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, promised to revert. – Daily Trust.