Social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has been released from the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

His release was announced on Wednesday by former presidential candidate and activist, Omoyele Sowore, via his X handle.

“Thanks to unrelenting efforts of all @thatverydarkman has been released from unjust detention at the @officialEFCC. He is with his ebullient lawyer, @adeyanjudeji,” Sowore tweeted.

VeryDarkMan’s lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, also confirmed the release on Wednesday via a post on X, expressing gratitude to Nigerians and various public figures who spoke up in support.

“VDM released to us on bail,” Adeyanju wrote.

“Special thanks to @DAPLawFirm, especially the head of our firm @Marvin_Omorogbe. Thank you Nigerians for speaking up for him. Thank you Egbon @YeleSowore. Thank you HE Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, Davido, opposition lawmakers, etc. I must also thank the chairman of EFCC for indulging and listening to all my concerns since on Friday last week and his team. The struggle continues,” he added.

Adeyanju had earlier expressed frustration over the EFCC’s handling of the bail process, describing it as “social media bail” since the commission had not issued formal bail documents despite announcing that his client had been granted administrative bail.

“Bail granted VDM, social media bail, as we are yet to receive any bail document from the commission. We have made several repeated demands in this regard since yesterday, when we were informed about the decision to grant bail,” Adeyanju said.

The EFCC, in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, confirmed on Tuesday that VeryDarkMan had been granted bail but remained in custody pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

According to the commission, the activist was invited for questioning over multiple petitions alleging serious financial crimes.

He was arrested after allegedly ignoring repeated invitations sent to his known addresses and communication channels.