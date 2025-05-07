Renowned economist and political activist, Professor Pat Utomi has assumed a formal opposition role with the formation of a “shadow government” to serve as critique of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The move is coming weeks after the opposition coalition announced by former Vice President and 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

The top economist-turned politician described the new coalition as a “national emergency response” launched virtually under the banner of the Big Tent Coalition Shadow Government.

Peopled by individuals across opposition parties, the don said the new movement would serve as a credible opposition to the APC-led administration.

According to him, the decision became inevitable to save Nigeria’s democracy following the gale of defections that has hit opposition drifting the country into a one-party state.

He said the new group will leverage on their experiences, expertise and learnings to regularly scrutinise government actions, identify policy failures, and propose alternative solutions in key areas.

The initiative, he noted, would focus on the country’s economy, education, healthcare, infrastructure, law and order, and constitutional reforms of the present government.

According to Utomi, human rights lawyer, Dele Farotimi, will lead the Ombudsman and Good Governance portfolio while the Policy Delivery Unit, will have Oghene Momoh, Cheta Nwanze, Daniel Ikuonobe, Halima Ahmed, David Okonkwo, and Obi Ajuga.

Other experts and professionals that will form the shadow cabinet include Dr Mani Ahmad, Peter Oyewole, Dr Omano Edigheji, Dr Adefolusade Adebayo, Dr Peter Agadah and Dr Sadiq Gombe,

The list also has Chibuzor Nwachukwu, Salvation Alibor, Bilkisu Magoro, Dr Victor Tubo, Charles Odibo, Dr Otive Igbuzor, Eunice Atuejide, Gbenga Ajayi, Dr Mani Ahmad, Peter Oyewole, and Dr Omano Edigheji.

Sidi Ali, Ibrahim Abdukarim, Adenike Oriola, Promise Adewusi, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, Ambrose Obimma, Rwang Pam, Dr Kingsley Anedo, Prof. Auwal Aliyu, Dr Ghazali Ado, Nana Kazaure, Aisha Yusuf, Dr Charles Gilbert, and Olujimi Akiboh also made the list.

The group is expected to meet weekly to analyse public policy and recommend reforms with emphasis on integrity and transparency, which he said are lacking under the current administration.

He said, “The recent spate of defections to the APC provides further evidence that all is not well with democracy in Nigeria.

“The imperative is that if a genuine opposition does not courageously identify the performance failures of incumbents, offer options, and influence culture in a counter direction, it will be complicit in subverting the will of the people.”

“This shadow team must also address issues of ethics, transparency, and integrity, which continue to challenge this government at every turn.

“Nothing is more urgent than tackling the rising poverty across the country. Multinationals are shutting down, and millions are unemployed. The exit of two companies recently illustrate how poorly thought-out policies have tanked the economy.”

He further accused the government of using broad consensus among politicians as a cover for poor planning.

“Making propaganda of most leaders being in agreement on removing the petroleum subsidy was to cover up policy errors of how to remove it without further structural damage to the economy”, he stated.

On the issue of security reform, Utomi advocated for decentralised policing and argued that communities should be empowered to maintain their own security infrastructure through a layered approach involving local forces, state police, and a Federal National Guard.

“Policing for me is a local function. We will travel further if we get the communities to have their own armed and well-trained police forces, which will be layered with state police and the Federal National Guard,” he said, adding that corruption and centralisation have contributed to the resistance against such reforms.

Speaking on its membership, Utomi noted that it includes a range of professionals and public figures drawn from across the opposition. He said the team would operate not only as a think tank but also as a policy watchdog, offering credible alternatives to government decisions.