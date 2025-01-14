Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has flagged off the 2025 livestock vaccination campaign, targeting over two million different types of animals across the state.

Mohammed, who spoke during the event in Itas on Monday, said that the state is among the highest producers of livestock, with 75 per cent of farmers engaging in rearing different livestock.

According to the Governor, available data showed that Bauchi has over 3 million herds of cattle and 8 million sheep and goats, hence the need to vaccinate the animals against diseases.

The governor also added that in 2024, Bauchi State recorded 200 incidents of dog bites with 23 confirmed cases of rabies.

He said that the deadly dog bites must be prevented while urging dog owners to submit their dogs for vaccinations.

“The cases of rabies, which result from unvaccinated dogs, have led the state government to purchase 10,000 doses of anti-rabies vaccines to be distributed across veterinary clinics in the 20 local government areas of the state. We therefore urge those who are keeping dogs, either as pets, security, or for hunting, to take them to the clinic for vaccination at no cost,” he said.

He said that the state, in partnership with the World Bank’s L-Pres project, has embraced measures to improve the productivity and commercialisation of livestock to boost food security in the country.

He said, “Bauchi State has conducted L-Pres training for 100 veterinary doctors, health workers, and livestock farmers on the prevention and treatment of animal diseases during and off-season.

“The project will also establish clinics and slaughterhouses in 14 local government areas, rehabilitate laboratories in 10 LGAs, and establish farmer feed schools and a school of agriculture.”

The governor announced plans to establish 100 semi-dams across the state along cattle routes to allow cattle entering the state access to water.