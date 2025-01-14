The Federal Government has approved N1,125 daily feeding allowance for inmates of correctional centres.

Acting Controller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Sylvester Nwakuche, who was addressing senior officers of the organisation yesterday in Abuja, warned personnel against any action capable of soiling the image of the agency following recent corruption allegations.

He stressed that redeeming the image of the Service was critical to national security.

Highlighting the policy thrust of President Bola Tinubu that prioritises national security, Nwakuche stated: “Keeping inmates in secure custody is a premium mandate that should never be compromised.

“Our part within the internal security architecture of keeping people in safe and humane custody must be kept. The issues of escapes, riots and attacks that more often than not are results of indolence should never be allowed to repeat themselves. The consequences of such grievous offences are severe and should be avoided at all costs. You have been warned. Take this message to staff under you.”

The CG, who assured the top brass of the Federal Government’s commitment to staff welfare, as communicated by the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, recalled that for the first time in a long while, staff salaries have been increased since December 2024, with the government also embarking on massive transformation and renovation of custodial facilities.

On overcrowding in the custodial centres, Nwakuche told his officers to continue engaging state chief executives to expedite the trial of the over 90 per cent of offenders in custody, as well as employ the non-custodial measures and early release mechanisms through the judiciary.

He said: “We will also fast-track the construction of proposed 3,000-capacity ultra-modern custodial facilities and other centres across the country. Presently, our statistics as of Monday, 6th January 2025, showed that 48,932 inmates in custody are Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs).”

The CG added: “Inmates’ feeding rate has been graciously increased by Mr President from N750 to N1,125 per inmate per day. While it is still yet ‘Uhuru’, I will continue to press for an improved rate.

“Meanwhile, monitoring teams from the National Headquarters have been sent out to monitor inmates’ feeding.”