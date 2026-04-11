The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed claims that its Chairman, Joash Amupitan, endorsed a partisan post on X, describing the allegation as false and misleading.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Chief Press Secretary to the chairman, Adedayo Oketola, the commission said the report was part of a “malicious and coordinated campaign” aimed at discrediting the electoral body.

“The false claim alleges that the INEC Chairman has, in the past, endorsed a partisan post on the platform X. This allegation is entirely baseless, a total fabrication, and a figment of the imagination of its purveyors,” the statement said.

INEC clarified that the chairman does not operate any personal account on X and has never engaged in partisan commentary.

The commission described the alleged post as a deliberate attempt to undermine the credibility and neutrality of the chairman at a critical time.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the INEC Chairman does not own or operate any personal account on X. He has at no time engaged in partisan commentary, nor has he ever associated himself with any political leaning or activity in his private or public capacity.

“This contrived X post is a desperate attempt to impugn the integrity and neutrality of the Chairman. It is a needless distraction designed to stir public distrust in the electoral umpire,” it said.

INEC also raised concerns over the activities of cybercriminals using fake social media accounts in the chairman’s name to defraud Nigerians.

“We are aware that cybercriminals have been utilising fake social media accounts in the Chairman’s name to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians. Several of such accounts have been identified and reported to security agencies,” the statement noted.

The commission said it was working with security agencies to identify and prosecute those behind the alleged impersonation and misinformation.

“Let it be clearly understood that the Commission will ensure that these imposters face the full wrath of the law. Identity theft and the dissemination of forged social media interactions are criminal offences under the Cybercrimes Act,” it said.

INEC urged the public to disregard the claim and rely only on verified channels for official information.

“We urge the general public to disregard this falsehood in its entirety. The Commission will continue to disseminate official information through its verified institutional channels,” the statement added.

The commission reaffirmed its commitment to delivering credible elections, stating that it remains focused on its mandate despite the development.