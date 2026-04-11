Precious Okafor, a 16-year-old schoolgirl, who was allegedly raped by a pastor during a ‘special deliverance’ session, spoke at the Onitsha office of the Anambra State Special Anti-Touting Squad Agency, after being rescued.

Excerpts:

Can you tell us about yourself?

My name is Precious Okafor, and I am 16 years old. I am from Amichi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. I was living in Lagos but was brought back to the village in November 2025 by my aunt for a ‘special deliverance’. Before returning to my hometown, I was in SS1.

Can you take us back to what brought you to SASA’s office?

My aunt told the people I was living with in Lagos that her pastor said I was possessed by seven marine spirits and that I had to go to his church in Amichi for deliverance. We arrived at his residence at night, and I spent the night there. My aunt handed me over to him and left.

What is the name of the pastor and his church?

He is the General Overseer of Jesus Is Ontop Ministry in Amichi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State. His name is Evangelist Dozie Ezani.

Did you meet the wife?

Yes, I met his wife and the children. I slept in the same room as the children that night. Later, while I was asleep, the pastor came into the room and started touching me, but I pushed his hands away. After several attempts, he eventually left. I later overheard his wife asking him where he had been, and he told her he was “checking on the children.”

What happened next?

The following day, he took me to his church in Amichi to carry out the ‘special deliverance’. He told me that I was possessed by marine spirits from the seven seas and that I urgently needed God’s special intervention to be freed. But while the deliverance was going on at the altar, he attempted to force himself on me, but I resisted.

At what point did the rape start?

For days, he didn’t give me food. At one point, I became very weak due to hunger, and the pastor overpowered me and started forcefully having intercourse with me. He did that several times on the altar during the deliverance session.

He forcibly had intercourse with me, both in the church and sometimes at his poultry farm in Igboukwu, a neighbouring town in Aguata LGA.

He instructed people to stay away from me, claiming I was possessed by seven marine spirits. He threatened to kill me if I told his wife or anyone else about his actions. I had no one to turn to for help, and no one could intervene because of the lies he spread. He also threatened to kill me if I revealed what he was doing.

Did you try to contact your aunt who brought you?

I did not have a phone to reach anyone. Even my aunt, who brought me, could not be reached. She never checked on me, and I could not escape because the pastor prevented me from leaving, except when we went to the church or the poultry farm.

How did SASA operatives locate you for rescue?

Two weeks ago, the pastor was arrested at his poultry farm by SASA operatives. A security official in the community near his farm had been observing his movements and alerted SASA, reporting the pastor’s actions.

How did they carry out the rescue?

We were on the farm that day when the operatives arrived. I think I saw more than 10 of them. They met us at the farm, interrogated the pastor, and also asked me questions before bringing us to their office in Onitsha.

What is your condition now?

As I speak, I am experiencing bleeding from my private parts due to the mixed concoctions the pastor gave me to drink in an attempt to abort a suspected pregnancy. He did not take me to a hospital. SASA officials are now making arrangements for me to receive a comprehensive medical checkup.

I appeal to the relevant authorities to come to my aid so that I can receive proper treatment. I am grateful to SASA operatives for rescuing me, as I had been enduring unimaginable suffering at the hands of the pastor before the abuse was discovered.

Devil pushed me – Suspect

You own the church where the young girl was brought?

Yes. My name is Evangelist Dozie Ezani, and I am the General Overseer of Jesus Is Ontop Ministry, Amichi, in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State.

What happened when she was brought to you for deliverance?

After the first deliverance session, I returned her to her aunt. However, her aunt refused to keep her, saying the girl was too difficult to manage. I then brought her back to my house in Amichi, where she began staying with me. It was at this point that I began having inappropriate knowledge of her.

As an evangelist, did you consider her age?

It is the devil’s handiwork. I didn’t know what came over me.

What was the herbal concoction you gave her meant for?

The concoction was a mixture of bitter leaf and other herbs, intended to treat the discharge she complained about and to terminate any suspected pregnancy, supposedly to avoid public shame.

Are you married?

Yes, with children. My wife is in Igboukwu, a neighbouring community, taking care of my poultry farm.

Are you in any way related to the woman who brought the girl?

No, she is not related to me. She sometimes attends my ministry.

How did you get arrested?

I was arrested on my farm. The security operatives took me to their office in Onitsha, the same day and later transferred me to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Awka.

Do you have any regrets?

I appeal to the security operatives to temper justice with mercy. It is not entirely my fault, as the girl was brought to me. I also promised to cover her medical bills if I am released. – Culed from Punch.