Beiersdorf, a globally-renowned skincare company and maker of NIVEA, has once again reinforced its status as one committed to providing science-backed skincare solutions.

The company on Friday March 28 officially introduced to the Nigerian market its life-changing dermatological skincare innovation positioned to address hyperpigmentation, acne, dry skin and for sun protection.

Known as Eucerin, it is the globally recognised dermatologist-recommended skin care brand of products based on honest science that sustains and restores skin’s health.

The launch event which held at the Marriott Hotel in Lagos featured a scientific a presentation by Prof. Firas Al-Niaimi, a renowned UK-based Consultant Dermatologist and Laser Specialist, and panel discussions by skin care experts.

Oladele Adeyole, Country Manager for Beiersdorf Nigeria highlighted Eucerin’s rich dermatological heritage and its commitment to efficacy and safety, and emphasised the urgent need for scientifically proven skincare solutions in Nigeria.

He referenced to NAFDAC’s 2021 warning on the dangers of unregulated bleaching products.

“About three years ago, NAFDAC raised an alarm on the prevalent issue of bleaching in Nigeria. People resort to bleaching as a solution to a beauty problem, but today, beauty is no longer linked only to healthcare and well-being—it has become a moral issue that needs to be addressed”, he said.

Mathieu Levasseur, Beiersdorf’s General Manager for Central, East and West Africa (CEWA), reaffirmed the company’s long-standing presence in Nigeria through the NIVEA brand and expressed excitement about the launch of Eucerin.

He stated that even though Beiersdorf has been present in Nigeria for over 10 years with NIVEA, they are proud to introduce Eucerin, the first ever skincare brand in the world backed by over 120 years of medical science and research.

Nathalie Gemayel, Regional Medical Manager for Africa and the Middle East, took guests through Eucerin’s remarkable journey from 1882—when Paul C. Beiersdorf and three chemists pioneered dermatological skincare—to 2024 when it came into Nigeria, marking the brand’s latest breakthrough with Thiamidol, a revolutionary molecule proven to treat hyperpigmentation effectively.

“We sell a product every two seconds globally because Beiersdorf solutions work. Our commitment to science, proof, and efficacy is unwavering, with over 1,000 clinical studies conducted in the last six years”, she noted.

The highlight of the event was Prof. Al-Niaimi’s presentation in which he shared research-based insights on the emotional and physical impact of acne and skin concerns, underscoring Eucerin’s patient-centric approach.

Beiersdorf, he said, remains the only skincare brand in the world able to test human Tyrosinase, a key enzyme involved in melanin production, pointing out that inhibiting Tyrosinase helps treat hyperpigmentation from its root rather than relying on top-layer removal methods.

“This treatment offers a safer alternative to hydroquinone and preserves natural pigmentation without interfering with normal melanocytes or natural black skin pigment. Unlike traditional bleaching agents, it does not cause melanocyte toxicity or disrupt the skin’s natural balance. It is safe for long-term use – even during pregnancy – does not enter the bloodstream, and is targeted to treat only problem areas, making it a preferred choice among patients with Skin of Colour”, Prof. Al-Niaimi said.

Four facial products were officially launched at the event, namely: Even Pigment Perfector Dual Serum, Even Pigment Perfector Day & Night Cream for Hyperpigmentation, Demopurifyer Triple Effect Serum for Acne, and the sun protection ranges – Oil control sun gel cream; Pigment Control Sun Fluid and Photo-Aging Sun Fluid – For Oily prone Skin, Pigmented skin and anti-age.

These Eucerin products had already been introduced in Nigeria for a year, allowing some guests to share their first-hand experiences and testifying to the remarkable results they achieved using the Eucerin range.

The panel discussion led by Al-Niaimi, featured Prof. Ayesha Akinkugbe, Dr. Cynthia Ebie, and Dr. Omatighene Enovo Obaro.

The panellists explored product application, dosage, effectiveness, and the economic advantages for patients. They highlighted Thiamidol, the key ingredient in the launched Eucerin ranges, as the best human Tyrosinase inhibitor out of over 50,000 compounds tested.

Dignitaries and industry stakeholders present included Prof. Dasetima Altraide, President of the Nigerian Association of Dermatologists (NAD), along with the association’s Vice President and Secretary.

Also in attendance were the association’s immediate past secretary, Perpetua Ibekwe, Prof. Adebola Ogunbiyi, Prof. Olusola Ayanlowo, Dr. Olakunle Odusote, and Pharm. Josephine Eyinma, CEO/Founder, NETT Pharmacy. The event also saw the participation of numerous skincare doctors, enthusiasts, aestheticians, dermatologists, e-commerce professionals, and pharmacists.

With a firm commitment to research-driven dermatological solutions, Eucerin’s entry into the Nigerian market signifies a new era of safe and effective skincare tailored to the unique needs of African skin.