Benue: FG to deploy security operatives to end Fulani herdsmen killings – Gov. Ortom

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to deploy security operatives to end the serial killings in Benue State, North Central Nigeria.

Dozens of farmers have been killed, allegedly by herdsmen, in some communities in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas of the state, forcing many to flee their homes.

Addressing Journalists in Makurdi in the wake of protests by angry youths in the state, Governor Samuel Ortom assured them that the killings would soon be a thing of the past.

Makurdi, the capital of Benue State in North Central Nigeria, was on Wednesday, thrown into a total state of confusion as thousands of youths embarked on a protest over the killing of farmers by herdsmen.

The youths, who were in their thousands, also sealed all entrances leading to Makurdi, the state capital, including the new and old Bridges rendering motorists and commuters stranded for several hours.

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, cut short an emergency security council meeting to calm down the rampaging youths.

Leader of the protesters, Orngu Angu had insisted that the protests would continue except President Muhammadu Buhari sets up a Military Task Force within twenty four hours to guarantee the safety of lives and property of the people from activities of the herdsmen.Governor Ortom, had meanwhile, urged the people of the state to remain calm in the face of what he described as an obvious provocation, even as he called for the arrest of some of their leaders.

The Governor called for the arrest of the leaders of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who he said, threatened to invade the state, last year, as those responsible for the current killings in the state.

He insisted that they be arrested for making inciting statements concerning the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law and for allegedly carrying out their threats.

However, he explained that actions carried out in anger against the killings were bound to complicate the situation and cautioned the people to “avoid taking the law into their own hands as two wrongs cannot make a right”.

Governor Ortom said he appreciated the pains which the people of the state were passing through, especially families of the victims, pointing out that he had informed the President about the development and was awaiting for a positive response.

The governor had visited some flashpoints in Guma and Logo Local Government Areas along side members of the State Security Council where he directed the deployment of security operatives to the places.

The Governor reiterated that there was no going back on the implementation of the anti-open grazing law which he said was the permanent solution to the clashes between herders and farmers with attendant destruction of lives and property.

He called on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility to protect the lives and property of Benue indigenes, in order to give them a sense of belonging. – VON.