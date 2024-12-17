The Benue Government has warned individuals, organisations and MDAs in the state against the use of any unofficial portrait of Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The warning is contained in a Monday statement signed by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula.

“The office of the Governor, with dignity, once again announced the unveiling of the official portrait of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“This portrait produced by an esteemed photographer captures more the picture of the Governor with his real facial looks that captures the essence of leadership and commitment to the people of Benue State.

“Operational immediately, all citizens, organisations and MDAs are requested to cease the use of any portrait of the Governor that does not originate from this official release.

“The only authorised version of the Governor’s portrait is the one shown in this release.

“Take note that the use of any unofficial portrait may result in sanctions, including but not limited to fines or other penalties,” the statement reads in part.

Kula said the measure ensures that the dignity and integrity of the governor’s image are preserved and respected accordingly.

“The official portrait is on display at various state buildings and is available for public viewing on the official state website.

“We encourage all residents, including business owners, unions, and organisations to embrace this representation of our leadership,” the statement further reads.