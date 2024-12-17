Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has achieved a significant milestone ahead of the UK premiere of her latest blockbuster, Everybody Loves Jenifa.

The film, which is due to premiere on December 20, 2024, achieved a unique achievement by selling out two screens, making it the first Nigerian film to do so in the UK.

Akindele announced the incredible news on her Instagram page on Sunday, December 15, expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her followers, whom she affectionately refers to as “Jenifans.”

She wrote: “Jenifans!!!!!!! You’ve outdone yourselves again. History made as the second screen for Everybody Loves Jenifa December 20th UK premiere is SOLD OUT.“

The film’s success has been hailed as a landmark achievement for Nigerian cinema, reflecting the growing international appeal of Nollywood productions.

Nile Media Entertainment, the international distributor of the film, also highlighted the achievement on social media, describing it as a historic moment.

“History made. Everybody Loves Jenifa becomes the first Nigerian film to sell out 2 screens before premiere. Jenifans, you’ve shattered records back-to-back ahead of the December 20th UK premiere. Thank you all for your unwavering support and love,” the distributor wrote.