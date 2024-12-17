Former Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello has denied an online report claiming he threatened to reveal to the world how Bola Tinubu became president.

Speaking in a statement on Monday through the Director, Media office of the former governor, Ohiare Michael, Bello threatened legal action against the publication.

He labelled the report as not only mischievous but “senseless”.

“Our attention has been drawn to a not only mischievous but senseless report published by a mushroom blog called Daily Excessive, which attributed fake quotes against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to our principal, the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello.

“Ordinarily, we would not have even bothered to give this any attention, because no informed Nigerian would take such a ridiculous story, written by a sick mind, seriously, especially since court records are public documents.

“This clarification is, however, necessary for the record and for the benefit of social media users who circulate fake news without fact-checking the details,” it reads.

“The Media Office of His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, hereby states that the report in circulation by one Daily Excessive blog, which quoted the former governor to have said that he would reveal to the world how President Tinubu became President is not only misleading but also a confirmation of how unintelligent some unrelenting detractors of the former governor are.

“Every Nigerian following court proceedings, since the former governor submitted himself to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, knows that trial has not commenced in any of the cases. Former Governor Bello has only taken his plea at both courts.

“The court is an open place where journalists and other stakeholders monitor proceedings. This is the reason no informed Nigerian would even consider opening this sick report by an ‘Excessive fake news purveyor’ called Daily Excessive.

“But a ‘conquered’ mind is a sick mind, so we understand the plight of these mischief makers,” it added.