There was a protest in Iyana Ipaja area of Lagos State on Wednesday over the ban imposed on motorcycle (Okada) and tricycle (Keke) operators in the state.

The protesters also light bonfires and disrupted business activities in the area.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Waje, said, “There is a serious shooting and riot in Iyana Ipaja between the task force and local bike men. God will protect us all.”

Details later – Punch.