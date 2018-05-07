Bloodbath in Kaduna as bandits kill 45

Barely three days after Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris visited Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State over the spate of killings, bandits at the weekend killed 45 people, including women and children.

Condemning the attack, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the Federal Government’s plan to establish an Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari would soon be implemented.

During his visit, the IG ordered immediate deployment of additional 200 policemen in the area.

The bandits stormed Gwaska village around 2:30pm on Saturday, killing 45 people and setting many houses ablaze.

Kaduna State Police Commissioner Austin Iwar, confirmed the casualty figure.

The CP also confirmed that the incident occurred in Gwaska, a Birnin Gwari village close to Zamfara State.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Samuel Aruwan, El-Rufai commiserated with Birnin Gwari Emirate over the “fatal” attack.

He said “to contain the situation, the military will be stationing a permanent Army battalion in Birnin-Gwari”.

El-Rufai said he was concerned by the incessant banditry and had been engaging the Federal Government on the matter.

Said the governor: “The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by armed bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari Local Government.

“The engagements between the state and federal governments have yielded results. President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

“The new security arrangements also involve policing. The Inspector General of Police has already announced the creation of the Birnin Gwari Police Area Command and two new Divisional Police Headquarters.

“The State Emergency Management Agency has also been directed to provide relief materials with immediate effect to the affected communities.”