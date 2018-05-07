BREAKING: Buhari meets Saraki, Dogara at Aso Rock

May 7, 2018 0

The meeting is holding at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Items on the agenda of the meeting which started shortly after Buhari returned to Abuja from his hometown, Daura in Katsina State on Monday, were not made public.

Details later…

